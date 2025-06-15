Cleveland Guardians Star Depressingly Named Top Trade Chip
The MLB trade deadline is looming, and we do not yet know if the Cleveland Guardians will be buyers or sellers. While we would all like to believe they will be seeking to add pieces, that ultimately depends on how the Guardians play over the next several weeks.
Cleveland has been sliding recently. Since hitting a record of 29-22 back on May 24, the Guardians have fell into quite a quagmire, going just 6-12 heading into the finale of their three-game series witht the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Yes, Cleveland is still very much in the playoff picture thanks to the fact that there are three Wild Card spots, but if the Guardians keep playing this way, you have to wonder how much longer they will actual remain in legitimate contention.
Nicholas Anderson of Away Back Gone wonders if Cleveland may decide to sell off some key pieces between now and July 31, and he has listed one depressing candidate to be dealt if things continue to go south for Stephen Vogt's club: pitcher Shane Bieber.
"Bieber’s trade value would hinge on his ability to bounce-back from his recent elbow setback. If he could string together a few good starts before the deadline, he could become a highly sought-after commodity for pitching-needy contenders like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers," Anderson wrote. "Bieber is currently on a two-year, $26 million contract, with a player option for the second year. A significant prospect package would be expected for a healthy and effective Bieber."
Bieber has yet to pitch this season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He suffered a bit of a setback earlier this month and now seems to be on track to return sometime next month, but if he does return and put forth a couple of quality starts prior to the deadline, he could absolutely represent a major trade asset for the Guardians.
Cleveland re-signed the 30-year-old on a one-year deal over the winter after he made just two starts before sustaining an elbow injury (the one that required the surgery) in 2024. A former AL Cy Young award winner, Bieber has spent his entire eight-year big-league career with the Guardians, but his time in Cleveland could be coming to an end.
