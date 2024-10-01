Guardians Reliever Ends Regular Season With Another Monthly Honor
This year, the Cleveland Guardians have arguably had the best bullpen in all of Major League Baseball.
The catalyst of this group has been closer Emmanuel Clase, who had one of the best relief pitching seasons in Cleveland history and became the team's all-time career saves leader during the regular season.
And the right-hander wrapped up his 2024 regular season with a remarkable performance during the final month of the Guardians’ campaign.
On Tuesday, MLB announced that Clase has been named the American League Reliever of the Month for the month of September.
This marks the third time this season that the 26-year-old has received this honor. He was also named the AL Reliever of the Month for the months of May and July.
Clase put together a dominant month of September on the mound to say the least. In 11 appearances, he did not allow a single run in 11 innings of work, surrendering just four hits and two walks, while throwing 11 strikeouts. The right-hander also converted each of his seven save opportunities.
This latest showing puts a bow on a Cy Young Award-caliber regular season for the Guardians’ bullpen bookend, who ranked tied for ninth in MLB with 74 appearances this year.
Clase led the American League in saves for the third consecutive season, tallying a career-best and Cleveland single-season record 47. Additionally, his 0.61 ERA and 0.66 WHIP led MLB pitchers with at least 74 innings pitched. The right-hander also recorded 66 strikeouts to just 10 walks, making him the only MLB pitcher with at least 64 strikeouts and 10-or-fewer walks during the regular season.
The three-time reigning All-Star will aim to build on his stellar end to the regular season in the playoffs, which is set to begin for Cleveland on Saturday.