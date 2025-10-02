Cleveland Guardians reveal lineup for pivotal Game 3 against Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt has released his lineup for today’s do-or-die AL Wild Card Game 3.
The lineup features the same nine players from yesterday’s 6-1 win to extend the season.
1. LF Steven Kwan
2. RF George Valera
3. 3B José Ramírez
4. DH Kyle Manzardo
5. CF Chase DeLauter
6. SS Gabriel Arias
7. C Bo Naylor
8. 1B CJ Kayfus
9. 2B Brayan Rocchio
Slade Cecconi will get the start for the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch released his counter lineup for Game 3, as well. The Tigers’ won Game 1 on the back of Tarik Skubal before dropping Wednesday’s contest.
- Gleyber Torres (2B)
- Kerry Carpenter (DH)
- Wenceel Pérez (RF)
- Spencer Torkelson (1B)
- Riley Greene (LF)
- Dillon Dingler (C)
- Zach McKinstry (3B)
- Javier Báez (SS)
- Parker Meadows (CF)
The Tigers are starting right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Perhaps the most notable change in the Guardians’ lineup is rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter moving from the seven hole up to the five spot in the lineup. DeLauter worked a walk and lined out over 95mph in his last at bat, signaling more major league readiness at the plate than most Guardians’ hitters have all season.
The real difference for Cleveland in Game 2? Finding the long ball.
For a team that finished 20th in home runs per game in the regular season (1.04), a three home run contest in an elimination game was more than welcome.
George Valera crushed a ball into the Cleveland sky in the first inning despite wild winds blowing inward. Brayan Rocchio hit his second clutch home run in three games, signaling the heralded return of “Rocctober”. September’s hottest hitter, Bo Naylor, left the yard in the eighth inning after Rocchio.
Cleveland will need to get the bats of their stars going to take the series. Hinch masterfully pitched around Ramirez, resulting in a three walk day for Jose in Game 2. Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo have registered just a double each in the postseason.
On the Tigers side, it’s been Javier Baez doing the heavy lifting. Go ahead and read that one again. Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene have gotten on base, but Baez bat has anchored the Tigers. The Guardians have also done a strong job of limiting opportunities for Spencer Torkelson, like Detroit has to Ramirez.
Jose Ramirez, Riley Green, Spencer Torkelson, Kyle Manzardo, and Kerry Carpenter have not homered in this series. Whoever does so today may win the series. And his name is Jose.