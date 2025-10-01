Guardians offense wakes up just in time to take Game 2, force deciding Game 3 with Tigers
Cleveland Guardians fans may have feared the worst when the team entered the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday with the score tied 1-1. The offense just couldn't get going with the season on the line, even though the pitching staff was doing their job.
Then everything broke open in the best way possible.
Brayan Rocchio got the scoring started with a solo home run, soon followed by a Daniel Schneemann double that made it 3-1. But the real gut punch to the Detroit Tigers came when Bo Naylor launched a three-run blast through the wind to give the Guardians a 6-1 lead.
Cade Smith loaded the bases to make things interesting in the top of the ninth, but held on to secure the 6-1 win and force a do-or-die Game 3 for both teams.
The offensive awakening in the bottom of the eighth will be the story from this win. Yet it was the pitching that held Detroit to just one run. That was accomplished by striking out 11 Tigers and stranding 15 men on base, which is an unfortunate postseason record for the team from Detroit. The Tigers were letting the Guardians stay in it and the home team finally took advantage before it was too late.
Tanner Bibee had an excellent start, going 4.2 innings and striking out six. He even battled through a first-inning error by Chase DeLauter, who was making his MLB debut and dropped the first ball hit to him. Bibee never panicked, and bailed out the rookie.
Speaking of DeLauter, he did well in what is perhaps the most pressure-filled situation possible in MLB. He had to battle the sun all afternoon, but did end up throwing out a runner at third to save a run. He did not record a hit, but did work a great walk in his debut at-bat.
Back to the pitching, the bullpen was lights out for 4.1 scoreless innings between five pitchers. As mentioned, Smith made it very interesting by loading the bases in the ninth. But he got out of it and all fans will remember is that he closed it out without any real damage.
A deciding Game 3 is set for Thursday and could be played later in the afternoon if some of the other Wild Card Series end today. Yet whether the game is at 1 pm or 4 pm, "Guards Ball" should be on full display once again.