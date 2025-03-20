Guardians Reveal Major Injury Update on Exciting Pitcher
Perhaps one of the most intriguing pitchers on the Cleveland Guardians' roster is Eric Sabrowski, who was called up in September last season and looked terrific in limited action.
As a result of Sabrowki's impressive little run in 2024, there was a whole lot of optimism that he could carve out a rather significant role in the Guardians' bullpen in 2025. However, earlier this month, Sabrowski began experiencing elbow inflammation, which is typically never a good sign.
But there is good news. Sabrowski is apparently making great progress in his recovery and has extended his throwing distance to 90 feet. Not only that, but the hope is that he will be able to return to the mound either later next month or in early May.
The left-hander made eight relief appearances last year, throwing 12.2 innings of shutout ball while registering 19 strikeouts. Cleveland even relied upon him in the playoffs, and he proceeded to allow just one earned run across 5.1 frames.
The Guardians' bullpen is already loaded as it is, but they did lose a couple of arms this offseason, trading away Eli Morgan and losing Pedro Avila to Japan. That means Sabrowski could ultimately play a crucial part in Cleveland's bullpen this year.
Sabrowski was originally selected by the San Diego Padres in the 14th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and was ultimately selected off waivers by the Guardians in 2021.
The 27-year-old went 8-3 with a 3.51 ERA in Cleveland's minor-league system last season, racking up 79 punchouts through 48.2 innings of work.
