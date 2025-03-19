Guardians Named Possible Early Trade Destination for Veteran Pitcher
Opening Day is next week, and while many teams may wait to see how their roster will perform for the first month before making any major moves, most teams likely have an idea about what areas need to be upgraded as the season progresses.
As for the Cleveland Guardians, their rotation will once again be one of the biggest unknowns and question marks during the season.
Tanner Bibee will take the mound on Opening Day, but it's anyone's guess as to how Gavin Williams, Ben Lively, Luis Ortiez, Triston McKenzie, Joey Catillo, or the rest of Cleveland's Minor League options perform.
This mystery could cause the Guardians to trade for a veteran starting pitcher, and Mike Axisa of CBS Sports named Cleveland as an early possible landing spot for Los Angeles Angels starter Tyler Anderson.
"My guess is Anderson, who had a solid enough bounce-back season a year ago, will garner enough interest in the trade deadline that the Angels are compelled to move him. Or at least more compelled that they would be normally. The 35-year-old lefty is owed $13 million in 2025, the final season of his contract. There are contenders with worse pitchers in the back of their rotation," wrote Axisa.
Anderson isn't the ace he used to be and may not elevate the top of Cleveland's rotation.
The 35-year-old finished the 2024 season with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.
However, he did throw 179.1 innings and managed to stay healthy last season, which would've been the most innings pitched on the Guardians staff in 2024.
If Cleveland can match Anderson's salary and doesn't have to give up too much prospect capital, then pulling off a mid-season trade for the veteran could be a great way to provide some proven depth at the back of the rotation.
