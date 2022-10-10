It's always one of the biggest questions heading into a playoff series: how do you line up your starting pitching?

The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to take on the Yankees this week in the American League Division Series and I think the relatively odd schedule for games actually benefits Cleveland.

New York earned a first round bye in the postseason by virtue of their 99-win regular season, but I don't think they are going to have the advantage that they hoped to have.

After Cleveland opened the playoffs with back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay, the Guardians had both Sunday and Monday off to rest their pitching, PLUS there is a day off between Games 1 and 2 AND between Games 2 and 3.

With that in mind, Cleveland likely won't have to use a fourth starting pitcher in the series and they would probably only have to throw one guy on short rest. Talk about a break for the Guards.

With that in mind, Cal Quantrill is going to start Game 1 since he didn't pitch in the Wild Card Series. Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie will follow him. If Game 4 is necessary, Quantrill could throw on normal rest and Bieber could potentially go on short rest for Game 5.

Here are the matchups for the series:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees A.L.D.S. Starting Pitching Matchups

Game 1, Oct. 11: CLE RHP Cal Quantrill vs. NYY RHP Gerrit Cole

vs. NYY RHP Game 2, Oct. 13: CLE RHP Shane Bieber vs. NYY LHP Nestor Cortes

vs. NYY LHP Game 3, Oct. 15: CLE RHP Triston McKenzie vs. NYY RHP Luis Severino

vs. NYY RHP Game 4, Oct. 16 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD

Game 5, Oct. 17 (if necessary): TBD vs. TBD

