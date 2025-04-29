Guardians Shake Up Bullpen With More Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians can't seem to catch a break on the pitching front. Cleveland clearly needed some fresh arms, whether it's short appearances by their starters or a thin bullpen.
The organization made multiple roster moves on Tuesday afternoon, all of which centered around the pitching staff.
Paul Sewald - 15-Day Injured List
Paul Sewald exited the game on Monday after clearly feeling some discomfort in his arm. The organization later said he was experiencing right shoulder inflammation, and he was added to the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.
Joey Cantillo - Recalled From Triple-A
Joey Cantillo was optioned on Monday to make room for another fresh bullpen pitcher, but he was recalled just 24 hours later.
The lefty is able to rejoin the big league roster quickly after being optioned because he is taking the spot of an injured player.
Cantillo has been a solid option for the Guardians out of the bullpen so far this season. He has a 2.35 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, and he even recorded his first career save earlier in April.
Vince Velasquez - Selected From Triple-A
The Guardians selected the contract of veteran pitcher Vince Velasquez on Tuesday.
Cleveland signed Velasquez to a minor league deal in the offseason, and he started the season at Triple-A. The 32-year-old has experience both as a starter and out of the bullpen, so he could help the Guardians in a variety of roles.
Velasquez has made four starts with the Clippers this season and has posted a 6.00 ERA and a 2.07 WHIP in 15.0 innings pitched.
Cody Bolton - Optioned To Triple-A
A day after being called up by the Guardians, Cody Bolton is being optioned back to Triple-A.
The right-hander did pitch in Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Twins. Bolton gave up four hits and three earned runs in 2.0 innings of work.
Shane Bieber - Place On 60-Day Injured List
The Guardians' last significant move was placing Shane Bieber on the 60-day injured list.
This move does not mean Bieber experienced a setback in his rehab. Adding Bieber to the 60-day IL opens up a spot on the 40-man roster, which Velasquez filled.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Star Slammed With Scathing Take Amid Shocking Start
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Veteran Pitcher Exits Game With Injury
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Accepts Outright Assignment After DFA News
MORE: Guardians Promote Power-Hitting Prospect To Next Level
MORE: Guardians Add Fresh Arm To Bullpen In Latest Roster Moves
MORE: Guardians' Polarizing All-Star Trade Was Clearly the Right Move