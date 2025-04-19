Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts To Encouraging Victory
There was a lot to like about the Cleveland Guardians' victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Cleveland's bats came alive, Luis Ortiz rebounded after some early trouble, and Steven Kwan's clutch defensive play saved the game for the Guardians in the bottom of the ninth inning.
There were plenty of encouraging takeaways from this victory, and Stephen Vogt reacted to those points after the game.
Luis Ortiz found himself in trouble early in his outing, especially with his pitch count, but Cleveland's skipper praised him for how he rebounded in the final few innings.
"For him to get through five [innings] after his pitch count got so high through three, he really settled down in those last two innings and got six huge outs for us," said Vogt.
The story of the game was probably Bo Naylor's three-hit night, which began with a solo home run to deep center field.
Vogt noted how happy he was to see Naylor finally get some success after hitting the ball hard all season long.
"For Bo to get some results tonight, that had to feel good to see that ball go over the wall. Then to cap that off with two more [hits], just a great night for Bo," said Cleveland's skipper.
One of the last encouraging points from the win was Lane Thomas recording his first multi-hit game of the year.
The outfielder never officially was placed on the injured list but missed about a week after being hit by a pitch on the wrist in Cleveland's home opener.
Vogt said, "We all know how good Lane is. Beginning part of the year, then the injury. So for Lane to get a couple of hits, get some results, he's another guy that can make some things happen on the bases. Like I said, all around great night for our offense."
Overall, this was a great win for Cleveland's bats and proof that the Guardians can be a strong offense if they build off this victory.
