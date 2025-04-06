Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts To Series Loss vs. Angels
The Cleveland Guardians have finally wrapped up their season-opening, three-city road trip. Unfortunately, not a lot went the Guard's way.
They fell to the Los Angeles Angels, 6-2, on Sunday afternoon, dropping their second series of the season.
Stephen Vogt spoke after the game and pointed out some of the key things he noticed in this loss, during the series, and the road trip as a whole.
One of the Guardians' key issues in their series loss to the Angels and the road trip as a whole was not being able to get a clutch hit with runners in scoring position.
On Sunday, the Guardians were 0-for-5 with RISP.
"We had the inning where we had the bases loaded. Obviously, two outs. We had these opportunities to score. We're just not getting it done," said Vogt.
"It's still early. I like where our guys are at. We're having good at-bats. I think we just need to turn it up a little bit. We need to get some stuff going our way. When we do get those guys on, keep the line moving."
Another theme of the series and West Coast swing was the Guardians giving up too many free passes, which came from walks and miscues in the field.
As Vogt pointed out, "When we give free bases, they're scoring right now. That's the other thing. Every free base we're giving up, they're scoring. We just need to find a way to limit the free bases and stop it once it does happen."
Cleveland's skipper is spot on with his evaluation of this series. Cleveland's small mistakes and lack of offense came back to bite them when it mattered.
Vogt does have an optimistic outlook for his team and knows what he's seen from them this year is temporary.
He realizes that "It's early, and we've got a long way to go. I've got so much faith in this group. This is just a blip. This is a start. That's all it is, a start."
Hopefully, some home cooking and a return to Progressive Field will be exactly what this team needs to get back on track and find a better groove.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: What Went Wrong for The Guardians In Tough Loss To Angels?
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Earns Monumental Comparison to Yankees Legend
MORE: Tanner Bibee Shares Why He Signed Extension With Guardians
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts To Jose Ramirez's Three Homer Game
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Shines In Double-A Debut