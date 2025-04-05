Cleveland Guardians Skipper Reacts To Jose Ramirez's Three Homer Game
Jose Ramirez may not get the same attention as other superstars across MLB, but there's no denying that the Cleveland Guardians have one of the best players in baseball on their team.
Friday night's performance against the Los Angeles Angels is a perfect example of this.
Ramirez led the Guardians to an 8-6 victory with a three-home run game for the second time in his career. This was also his 25th multi-homer game, and he is now one shy of tying Albert Belle and Jim Thome for the most in franchise history.
There are two ways to look at this performance. The first is that the Guardians' offense struggled a lot against the San Diego Padres, and it was clear they needed a boost to get back on track.
That was the first thing that Guardians manager Stephen Vogt mentioned in his postgame comments.
"He's some kind of impressive. Josey, what a great night. He really picked us up on a night where we needed a lot of offense, and our best player came through the way those guys do. They step up," said Vogt.
The other piece of this performance was his three home runs, which Vogt also emphasized is such a rare feat to begin with.
"A three homer game, those are so rare in itself. And to be able to witness it and to have him do it the way he did it was really impressive."
There's really not much more to say than this. Ramirez proves time and time again that he's one of, if not the best, player in Cleveland baseball history.
It's nights and performances, such as this one, are a reminder to Guardians fans just how lucky they are to have Ramirez playing in Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Shines In Double-A Debut
MORE: Key Cleveland Guardians Storylines To Follow In Series vs. Angels
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Urged to Use Torpedo Bat
MORE: Analysts Make Massive Prediction About Guardians Top Prospect
MORE: 2025 Cleveland Guardians Top 30 Prospects: No. 24 LHP Michael Kennedy