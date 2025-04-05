Cleveland Guardians Top Prospect Shines In Double-A Debut
At some point, Travis Bazzana will take the field as a member of the Cleveland Guardians' big league team. Maybe that moment will happen in 2025, maybe it won't occur until next season, but it's coming.
If Bazzana continues to play at a high level, he may force the Guardians' front office to quickly move him through the farm system.
A few weeks ago, the organization announced that Bazzana would start the 2025 season at Double-A.
His debut with the Akron RubberDucks came on Friday night, and Bazzana didn't disappoint.
The 2024 No. 1 reached base four times with two hits and two walks, and Bazzana didn't stop making an impact once he got on the base paths. He even stole two bases and scored a run in Akron's 7-2 victory.
Bazzana also notched his first Double-A RBI, driving in a run in the sixth inning on a sharply hit ball to right field.
This stellar performance comes a day after three well-known prospect analysts predicted that Bazzana would make his MLB debut this season.
In fact, they said he could play his first game with the Guardians by August of this year.
There's still a lot more of baseball that needs to be played to determine whether a big league debut in 2025 is in the cards for one of the best prospects in MLB.
However, Bazzana's first game of the season was undoubtedly encouraging and exciting.
