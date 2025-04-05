Tanner Bibee Shares Why He Signed Extension With Guardians
Tanner Bibee will make his second start of the 2025 season on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels. It's also the ace's second appearance since signing a long-term contract extension with the Cleveland Guardians.
Bibee agreed to a five-year deal with the Guardians before Opening Day, keeping him under team control through the 2030 season.
When a player signs an extension for this many seasons, there's a lot to consider. Ideally, the player enjoys the city the team plays in just as much as the organization and its people.
Luckily for Bibee, Cleveland and the Guardians check both of those boxes.
"I obviously love the organization. I love Cleveland. I feel like the fans want a championship more than a lot of other fans. I think that kind of contributed to it," said Bibee during an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.
"I think I just love the people in this organization. I feel like they can make me better, and I feel like it's honestly really nice not having to worry about that. You can kind of just focus on the baseball part of it and that's what you should be doing all the time. But obviously, it's kind of hard sometimes because it's your livelihood."
Bibee stepped up big time for the Guardians in 2024 when Shane Bieber learned he needed Tommy John surgery.
The 26-year-old became the ace of Cleveland's rotation and is looking to build on that even more in 2025.
Now, as Bibee said, he can focus on just that instead of the off-the-field business part of MLB.
