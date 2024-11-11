Cleveland Guardians Skipper Named Finalist For Prestigious Award
Stephen Vogt could not have drawn up a better start to his managerial career. After just one season as the Cleveland Guardians skipper, he's already receiving recognition for being one of the best managers in the sport.
On Monday night, Vogt was officially nominated for the American League's Manager of the Year Award.
Vogt accomplished a lot during his rookie season at the helm and is more than deserving of being a finalist for this award.
The Guardians won 92 games under their first-year manager, an increase of 16 wins from just a season ago. It's important to remember that Cleveland didn't make significant moves last offseason. They came into the season with essentially and the same roster finished third in the division with 76 wins in 2023.
Vogt also led Cleveland to their 12th AL Central title and a postseason berth of missing out on October baseball a year ago.
It would always be impossible for Vogt to replace future Hall of Fame Manager Terry Francona when he stepped down last offseason. Vogt made it clear that's not what he was trying to do and wanted to pave his own path forward.
This was the best course of action, and Vogt's team responded and connected with his message.
The other nominees for this award are A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers and Matt Quatraro of the Kansas City Royals.
No matter who wins the award, it's pretty cool to see all nominees for the AL award come from the Central division. This shows just how great a division this was in 2024 and how bright the division's future is under these respected leaders.
The Manager of the Year award winner will be announced next Tuesday, November 19.