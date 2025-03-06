Guardians Superstar Made MLB History In Intriguing Stat Last Season
There are plenty of reasons why Jose Ramirez is one of the most compelling players in baseball.
The Cleveland Guardians superstar is one of the most dynamic players in the league, whether that be on defense or in the batter's box.
Ramirez is also one of the must clutch hitters in the game, and that can be seen in a specific statistic.
Codify Baseball on X recently pointed out an interesting stat that Ramirez is elite in.
In 2024, J-Ram was one of the best hitters in MLB history when having two strikes in a count.
Even when a count may not be in his favor, the Guardians hitter not only finds a way to get the ball in play but seems to find a way to do serious damage against a pitcher.
"Until last season, no MLB player had ever had more than 300 plate appearances with two strikes and slugged over .550 in those PAs. Jose Ramirez last year had 352 plate appearances with two strikes and slugged .552 in those PAs. It was incredible," read @CodifyBaseball's post.
It's almost as if Ramirez knows there are two strikes, and the pitcher will be throwing something in the zone to try and get him to swing at it.
Still, This also takes incredible plate discipline and awareness, given that a batter could get swing-happy or start chasing pitches out of desperation when there are two strikes in the count.
Skills such as these prove why Ramirez is the best hitter on the Guardians and one of the top all-around players in MLB.
