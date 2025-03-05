Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Skipper Shares High Expectations for Guardians' 2025 Season

Stephen Vogt expects the Cleveland Guardians to build on their successful 2024 season.

Mar 3, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Very few analysts, and maybe even fans of the Cleveland Guardians, thought that they'd be playing in the ALCS at the beginning of 2024.

However, the team overachieved and was one of the best teams in MLB throughout the entire season.

Despite that success, second-year manager Stephen Vogt knows that his team can't get complacent with where they are at. He made it clear they must keep building off the 2024 season and pushing forward

Vogt briefly talked about some of his expectations for his team during a recent appearance on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM.

"I'm really proud of what our guys accomplished last year, and we did a lot of cool things, but we came up short of what we wanted to do. And, I think you're always learning. I think as soon as you feel like you've got it figured out, it's gonna pass you by," said Vogt.

"So, we never wanna be caught on our heels and all the clichés you wanna throw out there but, we're constantly looking for ways to get better, and we have a different group this year. So, we have to figure out what the pulse of this team's gonna be, and go from there."

"Now it's how do you push? How do you continue to move the needle? How do we get one step better every single day? And, our players have set the bar very high, and so how do we continue to push that while also understanding that we're ramping up for seven months and we can't hit the gas pedal full go."

Stephen Vogt celebrates after a win
Oct 12, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) celebrates defeating the Detroit Tigers during game five of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Vogt makes it clear with these statements that he's expecting his team to take the next step compared to where they were a season ago.

Specifically, what that looks like will be different for each player. Some members of the Guardians may look to focus on defense, and others may have their eyes set on improving at the plate.

However, when you put this all together, something special can happen.

