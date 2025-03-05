Three Underrated Players During Guardians Spring Trainings So Far
There are plenty of storylines and narratives dominating the Cleveland Guardians' spring training so far.
While it's important to keep up with the second base position battle and monitor who could fill out the back half of the rotation, it's also vital to highlight some of the under-radar performers during training camp, too.
Here are three Guardians who are putting together underrated spring training performances.
Johnathan Rodriguez
Johnathan Rodriguez has performed at nearly every level he's played at, except in his limited stint in the majors last season. However, the power-hitter is proving this spring he could still be a valuable piece in 2025.
Rodriguez has played in seven games and received 10 at-bats, put together a stellar training camp thus far. He's currently hitting .300/.467/.700 with an OPS of 1.167. These stats include one double and one home run.
The most encouraging sign is that J-Rod currently has more walks (four) than strikeouts (three).
It's time Rodriguez gets some recognition for his offense because he could have an opportunity to crack the Opening Day roster, especially with the recent Chase DeLauter injury news.
Logan Allen
No, Logan Allen did not have a good 2024 campaign, and yes, he was optioned back to Triple-A before the All-Star Break.
But don't let that distract you from the fact he's put together some really strong spring training numbers so far.
The stats don't lie. Allen has appeared in three games, pitched 7.2 innings, given up four hits, struck out seven batters, and issued two walks.
Command has always been the lefty's biggest weakness, but Allen is showing signs that he may have worked some of that out.
This isn't to say that Allen should be fighting for a spot in the rotation.
However, the Guardians only have one healthy left-handed reliever in the bullpen right now (Tim Herrin), and if Allen keeps this up, he could be an intriguing option for Cleveland in a bullpen role.
Yordys Valdes
The middle infield depth throughout Cleveland's organization has been a theme for the last few seasons. However, those conversations typically didn't include prospect Yordys Valdez.
The 23-year-old isn't even among Cleveland's top 30 prospects, but he's played like a veteran so far during spring training.
This hasn't been in a small sample size either. Valdes has played in seven games and has looked strong in each approach. He's currently hitting .429/.444/1.429, including a double and two home runs.
The 23-year-old hasn't made it past Double-A during his minor league career, so he won't be an option right out of the gate. But these stats certainly make him a player to track as the season begins.
