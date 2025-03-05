Guardians Insider Previews When Travis Bazzana Could Make MLB Debut
Ever since the Cleveland Guardians selected Travis Bazzana first overall in the 2024 MLB draft, fans have been eager to know when he'll play his first game at Progressive Field.
That timeline is still unknown, but in a recent interview on 92.3 The Fans, The Athletic's Zack Meisel shed a little light on when the Guardians could call up their top overall prospect.
"Let's say he goes to Double-A to start the season. He hits really well for six to eight weeks, and he's up to Columbus [Triple-A], then it becomes realistic. It's part of, what is he doing at Triple-A, and part of the equation is has anybody taken the rein at second base and run with it?," said Meisel.
"I think that could become a valid question and conversation, probably not by before the All-Star Break, and a lot would have to go right, but I don't think it's out of the question that this is a conversation that we're having in August."
Meisel is not saying Bazzana will be up with the Big League team for a hopeful playoff push or postseason run.
However, in a perfect timeline, the insider points out that Bazzana could be knocking down the door late this summer if the first overall pick is producing in the minors.
That said, Meisel goes on to say he doesn't believe the Guardians are going to put Bazzana on a fast track through the farm system because they need a second baseman.
"They won't rush him just because they have a need at second base ... He's going to have to hit, and he's going to have to be patient. They're not going to rush this."
While this may not be what Guardians fans hope to hear, the front office would be wise to make that difficult move.
Every indication points to Bazzana being a phenomenal MLB hitter.
However, it's still important he gets experience and builds confidence before being thrown into a big league game.
Whether it's this season or next year, Bazzana will eventually reach the majors. And when he does, the first overall pick is destined to be a major piece on a winning Guardians team.
