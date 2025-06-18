Guardians Star Outfielder Clinched Much-Needed Win for Cleveland
Steven Kwan is one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball. His bat-to-ball skills and discipline at the plate are second to none and among the best in MLB.
However, he's more than just an elite hitter; Kwan is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, and that defense is what clinched a much-needed win for the Cleveland Guardians over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.
The Giants were threatening to tie or take the lead in the eighth inning of the 3-2 ballgame, with runners on first and second base with no outs.
Kwan got a great jump in left field to grab the line drive hit by Wilmer Flores, but it's what happened after that catch that might have saved the game.
Kwan caught the ball and immediately threw an 89.7 mph laser to second base to double up the lead runner. San Francisco never ended up scoring in the inning, thanks to this clutch double play initiated by Cleveland's left fielder.
However, the most important outfield play was the one Kwan didn't make.
With the bases loaded in the ninth inning, Dom Smith popped up to left field. Kwan caught the ball, but Jung Hoo Lee (the runner on third base) never attempted to break for home.
Kwan's presence and reputation as having an accurate arm prevented the Giants from even attempting to score on him.
Plus, if Lee did try to score, Lee would likely have been out by a mile because Kwan's throw was right on target.
"What he did tonight, defensively, he stopped the game," said Stephen Vogt after the win.
"He made some incredible plays. Even just the threat of his arm kept them from sending Lee [home] in the ninth."
There's a reason Kwan is considered one of the best all-around outfielders in baseball, and he showed that once again.
