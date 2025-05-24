Guardians Calling Up Promising Pitcher After Long Journey To MLB
Nic Enright has had a long journey to the big leagues, but his time has finally come.
On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians promoted the pitching prospect and placed Hunter Gaddis on the bereavement list.
Enright, 28, was selected by Cleveland in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB Draft and showed a ton of potential as a right-handed pitching prospect.
However, in 2022, just weeks after being selected by the Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft, Enright was diagnosed with Stage II nodular lymphocyte predominant Hodgkin lymphoma.
Quickly, Enright's mindset shifted from baseball to his own health, leaving his big league career in question.
During his cancer treatment, Enright developed a relationship with Carlos Carrasco, another Cleveland pitcher who was in a similar situation during his career.
"It's very easy to kind of sit there [after being diagnosed] and feel very 'woe is me' and all that kind of stuff," Enright said. "But [Carrasco] helped get me on the path of, 'Hey, I might have cancer, but cancer doesn't have me. I'm going to live my life as much as I can, do as much as I can,'" said Enright (via MLB.com's Tim Stebbins).
Enright battled the cancer diagnosis and was able to return to the mound the next season.
Enright has pitched in nine games at Triple-A this season, posting an ERA of 2.00 and a 1.44 WHIP.
Yes, he'll be a nice fresh arm for Cleveland's bullpen, but more importantly, Enright will get to live out his dream of pitching in an MLB game when, at one point, that reality never seemed attainable.
