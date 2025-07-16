Interesting Trade Idea Would Send Guardians Star Duo To Dodgers
With the MLB trade deadline just over two weeks away, the Cleveland Guardians remain one of the most interesting teams in baseball.
They are in a position where it would make sense for them to either be buyers or sellers.
Playoff contenders are likely hoping the Guardians position themselves as the ladder, given the number of pieces that could help them win now.
Two Guardians players that teams aspiring to win a World Series would love to add to their roster are Emmanuel Clase and Steven Kwan.
Travis D'Marco of ESPN Los Angeles recently came up with a possible trade between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Guardians that would land the NL contender both Clase and Kwan.
The analyst's co-host, John Ireland, stated that the deal could include LHP Justin Wrobleski, RHP Ben Casparius, and Josue De Paula (No. 26 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100), as well as one additional prospect.
D'Marco's co-host, John Ireland, believes this package wouldn't be enough, and the Dodgers may also have to include C Dalton Rushing, RHP Dustin May, or INF Kim Hye-seong to acquire both Clase and Kwan.
If - and that's a big if - the Guardians were looking and willing to trade Clase and Kwan in a trade, this package is the type of return that they'd likely be looking for and makes the most sense.
Cleveland would acquire multiple young pitchers, an elite outfield prospect, and an offensive-minded catcher.
That said, a recent report revealed the Guardians aren't interested in trading Clase, and another insider noted a deal involving Kwan seems "doubtful," so it's hard to envision this trade going down with what we know now.
If anything, this trade idea just shows how closely all MLB fans should be following the Guardians with the trade deadline just around the corner.
