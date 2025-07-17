Guardians, Blue Jays Linked to Trade Deadline Move for Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians have quite a few pieces that could be for sale between now and the MLB trade deadline, and the Toronto Blue Jays could be interested.
Allan Perkins of TSN has suggested that the Blue Jays pursue a trade for Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis before July 31, citing Toronto's need for bullpen help.
"Counting the postseason last year, Gaddis has appeared in 127 games since the start of 2024. He’s a bullpen workhorse who doesn’t give up a ton of hard contact and isn’t fully arbitration eligible until 2027. Interested in years of control, anyone?" Perkins wrote.
Gaddis was a dynamo last season, pitching to the tune of a 1.57 ERA while allowing just 43 hits and registering 66 strikeouts over 74.2 innings of work. He also logged a minuscule 0.763 WHIP.
The 27-year-old has not been quite as good in 2025, owning a 3.69 ERA and a much less attractive 1.385 WHIP, but he remains a very viable trade target for contenders due to the fact that he is under club control through 2029.
There definitely exists a world in which Cleveland moves Gaddis, especially if it decides to hold on to Emmanuel Clase and Cade Smith. Gaddis certainly has value, so the Guardians may be able to bag a good prospect in return for the right-hander.
And let's be honest: it's entirely possible that Gaddis' masterful 2024 campaign was a bit of a fluke, as he posted a 4.50 ERA the year prior and clearly has not been nearly as dominant this season.
It might be time for Cleveland to cash in on Gaddis while it still can.
