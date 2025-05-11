Cleveland Guardians Ace Accomplishing Goal for Current MLB Season
Tanner Bibee is currently the top starter in the Cleveland Guardians rotation. He's got the pitch mix to generate weak contact while forcing batters to swing and miss.
However, even with all of Bibee's talent, he still hasn't been able to do one thing consistently throughout his career: getting deeper into games.
After Saturday's start, Bibee admitted that lengthening his outings was his goal heading into the season.
"My goal going into this year is to go deeper into games, and that's what I'm doing," said Bibee.
So far, the right-handed pitcher is accomplishing that objective.
"I don't think I threw into the seven innings last year in an outing until like the end of May. So, I feel like now, I've done it twice. Gone six innings a couple times. The goal has been achieved so far, and it's just kind of keeping that going," Bibee continued.
Pitching deeper into a game is much easier said than done. It requires a pitcher and catcher to have a strict game plan in place, and also a little bit of sacrifice from the pitcher as well.
Bibee knows that if his starts are going to last longer, he has to be efficient in getting outs, which may not mean not stacking as many strikeouts as possible, which could result in a high pitch count early in the game.
"My job is to throw up zeroes," Bibee said. My job is not to punch out nine guys a game, go five innings. I feel like my job is to go as deep as possible [into the game], and it's to get outs."
So far, Bibee is accomplishing his goal. He pitched 7.0 innings twice in his last three starts.
While the right-hander is succeeding, it's still early in the season, and Bibee has a lot of work to do to ensure he continues to get deep into games.
