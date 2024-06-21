Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan Sees Unreal Streak Finally Come To An End
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan has emerged as one of the best hitters in baseball this season and is chasing .400.
Entering Friday's action, Kwan is slashing .396/.457/.556 with five home runs and 20 RBI over 209 plate appearances in what has been a massive breakout campaign for the 26-year-old.
But during the Guardians' win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, something happened that proved Kwan actually is human: he struck out.
Kwan went down swinging against Mariners hurler Luis Castillo in the third inning, ending an MLB-leading streak of 44 straight plate appearances without a punchout (h/t Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com). He went 1-for-3 with a double and a couple of runs scored on the afternoon.
On the season overall, Kwan has fanned just 15 times while logging 19 walks.
The Oregon State product was originally selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his rather unassuming big-league debut in 2022, slashing an impressive .298/.373/.400 with six homers and 52 RBI.
Kwan then took a rather considerable step back last year, registering a slash line of .268/.340/.370 with five long balls and 54 RBI.
This season, however, Kwan is doing his best Luis Arraez impression and is well on his way to his first career All-Star appearance.
Kwan has also been brilliant with the glove in 2024, flashing a 10.5 UZR/150 and 6 DRS in left field.
He has a 14-game hitting streak going (he has gone 27-for-54 during that stretch) and has also reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.
Meanwhile, the Guardians improved to 46-26 after taking two out of three from the Mariners. They hold a six-game lead (eight in the loss column) over the Kansas City Royals for first place in the AL Central and will open up a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night.