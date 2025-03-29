Cleveland Guardians Superstar Exits Game With Apparent Injury
The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 season is officially underway, but fans are holding their breath as the team's top player was removed from Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals with an injury.
Jose Ramirez started the game at third base but finished the day in the dugout.
J-Ram was thrown out trying to steal second base in the top of the third inning. He landed awkwardly on his wrist and clearly felt some discomfort between innings.
The third baseman initially stayed in the game, completed a few putout throws over to first base, and took another one of his at-bats.
However, he ended up leaving the game early with what the Guardians are calling a "right wrist sprain," and Gabriel Arias took over for Ramirez in the field in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Hopefully, this injury will not force Ramirez to miss multiple games. That said, pulling him from the game was smart, even if it's only a minor injury.
It's only the second game of the season. There's no reason for Ramirez to fight through an injury if it's causing him that much pain.
If the Guardians are going to repeat as American League Central champions and return to the playoffs, they will need Ramirez for the marathon, which is the MLB's 162-game season.
It will be interesting to see if Ramirez is back in the lineup on Sunday or if the Guardians will give him a day off.
