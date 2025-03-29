Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Superstar Exits Game With Apparent Injury

Jose Ramirez left the Cleveland Guardians' game with a right wrist sprain.

Tommy Wild

Mar 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) is unable to field a ground ball during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) is unable to field a ground ball during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians' 2025 season is officially underway, but fans are holding their breath as the team's top player was removed from Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals with an injury.

Jose Ramirez started the game at third base but finished the day in the dugout.

J-Ram was thrown out trying to steal second base in the top of the third inning. He landed awkwardly on his wrist and clearly felt some discomfort between innings.

The third baseman initially stayed in the game, completed a few putout throws over to first base, and took another one of his at-bats.

However, he ended up leaving the game early with what the Guardians are calling a "right wrist sprain," and Gabriel Arias took over for Ramirez in the field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Jose Ramirez warms up before a game
Mar 29, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) looks on during batting practice before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images / Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Hopefully, this injury will not force Ramirez to miss multiple games. That said, pulling him from the game was smart, even if it's only a minor injury.

It's only the second game of the season. There's no reason for Ramirez to fight through an injury if it's causing him that much pain.

If the Guardians are going to repeat as American League Central champions and return to the playoffs, they will need Ramirez for the marathon, which is the MLB's 162-game season.

It will be interesting to see if Ramirez is back in the lineup on Sunday or if the Guardians will give him a day off.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE Guardians' Gavin Williams Has Revitalized Confidence Heading Into Season Debut

MORE: Guardians Skipper Has No Concerns About Star Closer

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Reveal Big Starting Pitching Update

MORE: Guardians Pitcher Gets Candid on Jarring Opening Day Announcement

MORE: Guardians Slugger Ties Amazing MLB, Franchise Opening Day History

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News