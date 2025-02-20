Guardians Superstar Gets Unsurprising Take For 2025 Season
The Cleveland Guardians still have some unknowns with their roster heading into the 2025 season. However, one thing the team can't bank on is Jose Ramirez being their best player and one of the top players in MLB.
Over the last decade, J-Ram has been the definition of consistency on offense and defense, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
With this in mind, it's not shocking whatsoever that ESPN's Buster Olney ranked Ramirez as his top third baseman in the sport heading into the 2025 season.
"When [Jose Ramirez's] Hall of Fame credentials are considered years from now, his relative dominance at his position should carry him close to a very high voting percentage. Among all third basemen since 2016, he ranks first in WAR, with 43.4 - more than Nolan Arenado, who is second at 41.3," wrote Olney.
Ramirez is fresh off a season in which he finished with a .279/.352/.537 slash line while hitting 39 home runs and stealing 41 bases, both a career-high for the 32-year-old.
Not only was J-Ram one of the best offensive players in the game, but he also ranked in the 82nd percentile in outs above average, which was good enough to win another Gold Glove Award.
There are some other great and established third basemen in the game, such as Matt Chapman and Manny Machado. Not to mention, MLB has some up-and-coming players at the hot corner, like Jordan Westburg and Royce Lewis.
However, Ramirez still belongs in his own tier, and it will take a lot from another player to push Cleveland's third baseman off the top of this list.
