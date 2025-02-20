Cleveland Guardians Slugger Named As Possible AL Breakout Player
The Cleveland Guardians made some unconventional moves this offseason for a team that was in the ALCS just a few months ago.
Instead of adding more big-league talent, the team traded away two of its most proven and consistent players over the last few years.
The Guardians will heavily rely on their young core to get them back to where they were in 2024, and Kyle Manzardo is one of the most important players in determining Cleveland's ceiling.
Fans and analysts expect a lot from Manzardo in his first full big league season. So much so that Just Baseball's Jay Staph named him one of his top 10 American League breakout players to watch in 2025.
"In order to do this, Manzardo will have to continue the success he found in the second half of 2024, while also finding the same level of power he found throughout his time in the minor leagues," wrote Staph.
"His second-half wRC+ was nearly 100 points higher than his first-half wRC+, which is a very positive sign of things to come. He'll need to improve upon his quality of contact though, and raise his barrel rate and hard-hit rate even more next year."
Manzardo's first big league stint in 2024 was nothing to write home about. He had a high strikeout rate and was clearly still adjusting to the timing of big-league pitching.
However, he turned all of that around in the final month of the season and into the playoffs. Manzardo only had 19 postseason at-bats, but he finished with six hits (.316 batting average), including a critical home run in Cleveland's sole ALCS victory.
Manzardo has the potential to be a very productive and consistent MLB hitter. 2025 could be the season he puts it all together, and the Guardians need him to do just that if they want to win the American League Central again.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Analyst Identifies Major Sleeper Slugger for Guardians
MORE: Guardians Skipper Will Give Elite Prospect Plenty Of Spring Training Opportunities
MORE: Guardians Reporter Provides Rehab Update On Shane Bieber
MORE: Guardians Dubbed Trade Fit for Fascinating Division Rival Slugger
MORE: Three Bold Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Predictions