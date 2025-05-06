Cleveland Guardians Superstar Receives Early MVP Recognition
It's still early in the 2025 MLB season, but some players are already starting to separate themselves from the pack with their elite production.
One of those players is Cleveland Guardians superstar Jose Ramirez, who continues to be one of the most consistent players in baseball.
MLB.com recently conducted a poll of 46 experts and asked them who their early pick was to win the American League MVP.
Their decision was based on players' stats up to this point in the season and how each player is predicted to perform for the rest of the season.
Unsurprisingly, New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was the unanimous early favorite to win the AL MVP, and he is more than deserving of that recognition.
Ramirez came in at No. 5 on the list, and his inclusion in the poll is also not a shock given his history and production.
So far this season, Ramirez is hitting .265/.318/.436 with an OPS+ of 115. He's also hit five home runs and driven 15 runners in 117 at-bats.
MLB.com's Jason Foster pointed out, "It wouldn't be wise to count him out, however. Though he's started a bit slow in 2025, Ramírez has averaged 32 homers, 107 RBIs and 29 stolen bases the past four seasons, so one hot stretch is all it would take to get him right back on a 40-40 pace, and also into the thick of the MVP conversation."
Cleveland's third baseman has finished top-five in MVP voting five times throughout his career and three times in the top three.
It's only fitting he finishes fifth in the early MVP poll, too.
Even though J-Ram's underlying power numbers might be slightly down, he's still been one of the better all-around hitters in baseball and is more than deserving of being an early candidate to win MVP.
