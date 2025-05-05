Takeaways from Cleveland Guardians Series Win Over Blue Jays
The Cleveland Guardians traveled north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Even though the Guardians had some low moments in this series, such as Jose Ramirez's injury scare, they still managed to win the series over the Blue Jays.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest victories.
Daniel Schneemann Must Play Everyday
Until further notice, Daniel Schneemann must be in the starting lineup every single game.
It's not just because he had two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam to help win the second game of the series.
Schneemann has been one of Cleveland's best hitters over the last few weeks, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.
In his last 15 games, the left-hander has been hitting .371/.436/.743.
Since Schneemann can play virtually anywhere in their field, there's no reason a batter this hot should be starting a game on the bench.
Steven Kwans Is (Still) Really Good
Steven Kwan is so good. This isn't breaking news, but sometimes we just have to take a moment to appreciate his greatness.
Kwan recorded a hit in each game of this series. Actually, Cleveland's All-Star outfielder recorded a multi-hit game in all three games against the Blue Jays.
Plus, some of Cleveland's key moments started with Kwan getting on base.
For example, before Schneemann hit his grand slam, Kwan started the inning with a base hit.
Then, in the series finale, Kwan may have grounded into a force-out, but he still put the ball in play, which scored the first run of the game.
Whenever the Guardians go on a run, it feels like Kwan is in the middle of it.
Tanner Bibee Is Finding His Form
Tanner Bibee had a slow start to the season for his standards, but he's shown signs over the last week that he's turning it around.
On Tuesday, he threw 7.0 innings against the Minnesota Twins and followed that up with another solid start against the Toronto Blue Jays.
In the series finale, Bibee pitched 5.0 innings, gave up five hits, allowed two earned runs, issued two walks, and struck out three batters.
Plus, 57 percent of Bibee's pitches were recorded for strikes.
He did exit just before the sixth inning due to cramping in his legs, but Stephen Vogt did not seem too concerned about this after the game.
