Guardians Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury Update On Elite Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians didn't make any offseason moves to improve their outfield with the thought that second-ranked prospect Chase DeLauter could make his MLB debut at some point this season.
However, a sports hernia injury during spring training cut his training camp short, ultimately delaying the start of his regular season.
Thankfully, it sounds like DeLauter is progressing well in rehab and preparing for more in-game action.
The organization recently revealed that DeLauter had been added to the Arizona Complex League roster for a rehab assignment.
Guardians Prospective reported that DeLauter will slowly work up to full nine-inning games at the ACL, and once that happens, DeLauter will be sent to Triple-A to start an official rehab assignment.
This is definitely encouraging news for one of the elite prospects in Cleveland's farm system.
DeLauter has the talent to be a solid hitter and defender. In 2024, the 23-year-old split his time between Double-A and Triple-A, hitting .304/.407/.739 with an OPS of 1.146.
He also one of the Guardians biggest bright spots during 2024 spring training, when DeLauter was with the big league team as a depth piece.
However, injuries have always been an issue for DeLauter.
Before the core injury this spring, he battled a foot and toe injury last season and underwent left foot surgery in college.
Hopefully, this ACL rehab assignment goes well, and DeLauter can return to minor league games soon.
If he can stay healthy, the Guardians could use DeLauter's bat in their lineup.
