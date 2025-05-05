Cleveland Guardians Closing In On Another Top International Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians have long been known for their ability to identify talent and build strong rosters via the "Moneyball" method, spending only a few bucks to construct playoff-caliber teams.
A big reason for that is obviously strong scouting, and that includes both scouting within the United States and on the international level. We don't have to look too much further than Jose Ramirez to see a shining example of the latter.
Well, the Guardians appear to be zeroing in on another top international prospect, as they are now the favorites to sign Venezuelan shortstop Jostin Melo. Melo, however, will not be able to officially sign with Cleveland until next January.
Melo would hardly be the first Venezuelan shortstop to come through the Guardians' organization, as Cleveland landed Omar Vizquel via trade with the Seattle Mariners in December 1993. Vizquel then proceeded to enjoy a terrific 11-year run with the organization, earning three All-Star selections and winning eight Gold Glove awards.
It should also be noted that the Guardians just signed fellow Venezuelan shortstop Angel Abreu, so Cleveland is obviously looking to double down at the position.
Brayan Rocchio is currently manning shortstop for the Guardians, and he has struggled, slashing just .183/.258/.220 thus far in 2025. He has even labored in the field, having logged minus-3 defensive runs saved over the first month and change of the season.
Obviously, Melo would have a long way to go to reach the major-league level even if he is signed, but perhaps he could ultimately become Cleveland's shortstop of the future.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Takeaways from Cleveland Guardians Series Win Over Blue Jays
MORE: Guardians Skipper Gives Update On Tanner Bibee After Early Exit
MORE: Former First Round Pick Becoming Key Member of Guardians Bullpen
MORE: Go-Ahead Grand Slam Gives Guardians Shocking Win Over Blue Jays
MORE: New Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Makes Solid First Impression