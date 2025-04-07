Guardians Take Concerning Slide In Latest Power Rankings
Three city road trips are never easy. Three city road trips, including a time change, are even tougher. Three city road trips that include a time change coming directly out of spring training are an absolutely brutal start to the season.
This isn't to make any excuses for how the Cleveland Guardians opened their season.
They were in the same situation in 2024, returning to Progressive Field with a winning record and proving they'd be a team to watch for the entire season.
Cleveland has largely struggled in some key areas they excelled in last season, such as defense and hitting with runners in scoring position.
But again, it's early.
Still, they were sub-five hundred on this road trip, earning them a concerning slide on CBS Sports' recent power rankings.
Matt Snyder dropped the Guardians nine spots from where they started the season as he ranked Cleveland as the 19th-best team in baseball.
"The 3-6 road trip certainly isn't ideal, but the Guardians are the only team (literally the only one out of 30) to have not played a home game yet. Their home opener comes Tuesday against the White Sox," wrote Snyder.
The MLB analyst does have a point, though.
The Guardians have yet to play a game at Progressive Field or settle in at home.
Yes, it's a new season, but Cleveland has many returning players from their 2024 roster, which won 80 games at their home ballpark last year.
Hopefully, a homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals is exactly what this team needs to get back on track to improve their ranking among other MLB teams.
