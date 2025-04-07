Promising Guardians Pitcher Puts Together Bounce Back Start
Luis Ortiz's Cleveland Guardians debut did not go well, sparking overreactions about whether he could be a long-term option in the rotation.
Ortiz gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and four walks in his season debut against the San Diego Padres and overall struggled with his lack of command.
However, Cleveland's key offseason acquisition bounced back with his quality start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.
Ortiz arguably had the best outing by a Guardians starter in this young season, allowing three runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings.
The biggest part of this start was that the right-hander dialed in, attacked the strike zone, and didn't walk a single batter.
Stephen Vogt was very pleased with this outing and raved about how well.
"I thought Ortiz was outstanding. He was attacking the strike zone. I can't ask any more from Luis. He attacked the zone. He was super efficent. Kept us in the game. Gave us an opportunity to win."
Ortiz said through his interpreter after the game that he felt that he had a good mindset against the Angels, which was all about attacking.
Was the start perfect? No.
All of the runs Ortiz allowed came off of home runs, and seven hits is still a lot for any starter.
However, there was a nice bounce-back appearance for a pitcher who needed to build confidence after a rough outing.
Ortiz will look to build on this start next weekend. He's currently scheduled to pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the weekend series.
