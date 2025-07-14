Guardians Take Intriguing Infielder In Round Two of MLB Draft
The Cleveland Guardians have a reputation for taking infielders high in the MLB draft, and that trend continued on Sunday night.
With the No. 64 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the Guardians selected INF Dean Curley out of the University of Tennessee.
Curley started in all 65 games for the Volunteers last season and was a key part of the team both on offense and defense.
The 21-year-old finished his second season at Tennessee with a slash line of .315/.435/.531 with an OPS of .966. He even hit 14 home runs, eight doubles, and a triple.
Curley does possess natural raw power, which should only improve as his development continues and progresses through Cleveland's farm system.
MLB.com's draft scouting report noted that Curley "understands the strike zone and works from gap to gap with a quick, controlled right-handed stroke. But he has gotten overly selective at times this spring and hasn't done as much damage against non-fastballs as he did as a freshman."
Plate discipline and picking the right pitches to hit are half the battle for young minor leaguers, so seeing that Curley already has that skillset is very encouraging for the Guardians.
The most exciting part of Curley's game is his elite defense. MLB.com gave him an arm grade of 65 and a fielding grade of 50. With his strong arm, Curley should find a home at either shortstop or even third base.
It certainly looks like Curley has the potential to be a reliable fielder and solid middle-of-the-lineup hitter at the big league level.
