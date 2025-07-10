MLB Insider Names Two Cleveland Guardians Stars as Trade Candidates
It's the time of year when there are endless rumors and reports about what players could be moved before the MLB trade deadline.
The Cleveland Guardians have a few pieces that could be interesting trade targets for World Series contenders, and ESPN's Jeff Passan named two of Cleveland's stars who would be great fits for opposing clubs.
Emmanuel Clase - Philadelphia Phillies
Every contender needs more pitching, and in the case of the Philadelphia Phillies, they need a reliable arm who can close out games, making Emmanuel Clase a clear fit.
Passan noted that Philadelphia's "bullpen is not suited to win a playoff series, much less the World Series." Clase would immediately change that.
The MLB insider noted that the Phillies would likely have to part with one of their top prospects, such as RHP Andrew Painter, SS Aidan Miller, or OF Justin Crawford.
If Cleveland can land one of those young players in a trade package for Clase, that's something they must seriously consider doing.
Steven Kwan - Cincinnati Reds
The thought of trading Steven Kwan is a nightmare to Guardians fans.
However, with Cleveland slipping out of postseason contention and Kwan quickly running out of team control, it has become a talking point.
Passan identifies the Cincinnati Reds as the best match for Kwan if the Guardians do deal him at the deadline.
"With a sneaky-deep farm system, the Reds could put together the sort of package to convince Cleveland to move Kwan," wrote Passan.
Kwan remains one of MLB's best contact hitters and would thrive in a hitters-friendly park such as Great American Ball Park.
That said, with the 27-year-old still having two half seasons of team control, the Reds would have to give quite a trade package to land him in any deal.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians' Jose Ramirez Explains All-Star Game Decision
MORE: Guardians Pitcher Sets New Career-High In Win vs. Astros
MORE: Guardians’ José Ramírez Makes Major All-Star Decision
MORE: REPORT: Yankees Interested in Potential Trade For Guardians Outfielder