Guardians Ace Reacts After Shohei Ohtani's Improbable Home Run
Tanner Bibee has pitched like the Cleveland Guardians' ace over his last few starts, but the right-hander ran into trouble against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is something a lot of hitters across MLB can relate to.
Bibee pitched 5.0 innings, gave up seven hits, allowed four earned runs, walked three batters, and recorded seven strikeouts.
However, one of the hits Bibee did allow was a two-run homer by the reigning National League champion Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani's two-run, opposite-field homer in the top of the fourth inning had an exit velocity of 104.5 mph and a launch angle of 31 degrees.
The ball sailed into right field, fighting the wind, and eventually traveled over the right field wall to everyone at Progressive Field's surprise, including Bibee.
Cleveland's starting pitcher admitted after the game he was surprised the home run left the yard.
"Yes. Very much so," Bibee said after the game.
"I think when he hit that, everyone thought it was a pop-up. I did, too. I thought I was out of the inning. Not a lot of lefty hitters can go oppositte field in that park, so it was definitely cray seeing that go out."
While it was disappointing for Bibee to give up such a costly hit, he had nothing but respect for Ohtani and the incredible player he is.
"He's a great hitter. He's a great base runner; he kind of does it all. Obviously, a very generational player. It feels like he gets better and better every single year.'
"Definitely fun to watch, not in a game I'm pitching in."
