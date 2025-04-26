Guardians To Call Up Pitching Prospect To Make MLB Debut vs. Red Sox
Stephen Vogt has emphasized over the last few days how thin the Cleveland Guardians' bullpen has been.
The organization is set to address this issue on Saturday by calling up one of their top pitching prospects in the organization to make their MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader.
Doug Nikhazy - Called-Up From Triple-A
Per MLB.com's Tim Stebbings, the Guardians are calling up their 21st-ranked prospect, Doug Nikhazy, who will start game two of Cleveland's doubleheader with the Red Sox after Friday's game was postponded due to inclament weather.
As Stebbins pointed out, the team hasn't officially announced the promotion yet, so it remains to be seen what the corresponding move is.
Nikhazy, a second-round pick in 2021, was one of Cleveland's standouts during spring training, but ultimately started the season at Triple-A to ensure he was stretched out and ready whenever called upon.
In four starts with the Columbus Clippers this season, Nikhazy has a 3.44 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. The left-hander has demonstrated solid command of the strike zone this season with a 28.2 K% and a BB% of just nine.
In a best-case scenario, Nikhazy can get through Boston's order once or twice before handing the ball over to one of Cleveland's long relievers, such as Joey Cantillo or Jakob Junis.
If Nikhazy can make a solid first impression at the big league level, the Guardians could turn to him to fill more innings or become a member of the rotation later on this season.
