Analyst Describes Cleveland Guardians in Cheesiest Way Possible
The Cleveland Guardians have gotten off to a rather inauspicious start this season, as they have displayed all sorts of issues in the process of going 4-6 over their first 10 games.
We all knew the Guardians had some significant question marks heading into 2025, even after winning the AL Central and advancing all the way to the ALCS last year.
Fortunately, Cleveland still plays in a very winnable division, and there is still plenty of time for the squad to right the ship and make a run.
In the meantime, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently published a piece in which he used one word to describe every MLB team, and when it came to the Guardians, Kelly apparently ran out of ideas, as his word for Cleveland was, "Jose." So, Jose Ramirez.
"That aside, the one constant in Cleveland is Jose Ramírez, who continues to build his Hall of Fame case," Kelly wrote. "The five-time All-Star is off to another incredible start, as he's hitting .320 and homered three times on April 5 in Anaheim. He's going to go down as one of the inner-circle players for a franchise that's had quite a few Hall of famers play for them."
I mean, I get it considering how brilliant Ramirez has been in the early stages of the campaign, but you really couldn't come up with anything else?
Regardless, Ramirez has been the saving grace of a Guardians offense that is batting just .211 as a team while posting a .673 OPS and ranking near the bottom of baseball with just 35 runs.
Many wondered just how Cleveland's offense would manage after trading away Josh Naylor, as the Guardians labored at the plate in 2024 with Naylor on the roster.
Either way, Ramirez has already smashed four home runs and seems to be well on his way to his fifth straight All-Star appearance and seventh overall.
