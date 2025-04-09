Cleveland Baseball Insider

Analyst Describes Cleveland Guardians in Cheesiest Way Possible

An MLB analyst has described the Cleveland Guardians' in the cheesiest way you can imagine.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 4, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs around bases after hitting his third home run of the game during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) runs around bases after hitting his third home run of the game during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Guardians have gotten off to a rather inauspicious start this season, as they have displayed all sorts of issues in the process of going 4-6 over their first 10 games.

We all knew the Guardians had some significant question marks heading into 2025, even after winning the AL Central and advancing all the way to the ALCS last year.

Fortunately, Cleveland still plays in a very winnable division, and there is still plenty of time for the squad to right the ship and make a run.

In the meantime, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly recently published a piece in which he used one word to describe every MLB team, and when it came to the Guardians, Kelly apparently ran out of ideas, as his word for Cleveland was, "Jose." So, Jose Ramirez.

"That aside, the one constant in Cleveland is Jose Ramírez, who continues to build his Hall of Fame case," Kelly wrote. "The five-time All-Star is off to another incredible start, as he's hitting .320 and homered three times on April 5 in Anaheim. He's going to go down as one of the inner-circle players for a franchise that's had quite a few Hall of famers play for them."

I mean, I get it considering how brilliant Ramirez has been in the early stages of the campaign, but you really couldn't come up with anything else?

Regardless, Ramirez has been the saving grace of a Guardians offense that is batting just .211 as a team while posting a .673 OPS and ranking near the bottom of baseball with just 35 runs.

Many wondered just how Cleveland's offense would manage after trading away Josh Naylor, as the Guardians labored at the plate in 2024 with Naylor on the roster.

Either way, Ramirez has already smashed four home runs and seems to be well on his way to his fifth straight All-Star appearance and seventh overall.

Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage

MORE: Guardians Elite Prospect Making Strong Case for MLB Promotion

MORE: Takeaways From Guardians Home Opener Win vs. White Sox

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Walk-Off White Sox, Win Home Opener

MORE: Cleveland Guardians Outfielder Exits Game After Hit By Pitch

MORE: Guardians 'Trying' To Extend All-Star Hitter, Per Report

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News