WATCH: Guardians' Travis Bazzana Hits First Home Run Of Spring Training
The Cleveland Guardians selected Travis Bazzana first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft for a reason. He has the potential to be a generational hitter, and fans got a glimpse of that during the team's latest spring training game.
Bazzana made his spring training debut on Sunday afternoon but went hitless at the plate with two strikeouts. However, he made sure not to repeat that same stat line in his second Cactus League appearance.
Cleveland's top prospect absolutely crushed his first homer in the eighth inning on Tuesday. Statcast tracked the ball's exit velocity of 107.6 mph off the bat and estimated that it traveled 443 feet. Bazzana also recorded two walks in the game, showing that he's getting more comfortable in the box.
Bazzana was not viewed as a power hitter before the MLB draft. Instead, his plate discipline, including his lack of strikeouts, suggested that he would be an elite contact hitter at the major league level.
However, the 23-year-old can still generate some hard contact, and this is shown with this jaw-dropping blast.
It is extremely unlikely that Bazzana will make the Guardian's big league roster after spring training. However, that doesn't mean he won't reach the majors at some point in 2025.
Especially if Bazzana starts to show power like this at the minors at the start of the year, fans could see Cleveland's top prospect making his MLB debut at some point over the next few months.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Analyst Identifies Potential Breakout Pitcher for Guardians
MORE: Guardians Have Positive Early Spring Training Trend Emerging
MORE: Former MLB Pitcher Gives Guardians Bullpen Massive Praise
MORE: Guardians All-Star Delivers Massive Declaration on Top Pitcher
MORE: Analyst Believes Prospect Is Frontrunner To Get Guardians 2B Job