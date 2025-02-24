Guardians All-Star Delivers Massive Declaration on Top Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians lacked starting pitching all of last season, but they did have one constant in their rotation: Tanner Bibee.
With Shane Bieber on the shelf due to Tommy John surgery, Bibee dazzled by pitching to the tune of a 3.47 ERA while allowing 150 hits and registering 187 strikeouts over 173.2 innings of work.
That followed a brilliant rookie campaign in which Bibee went 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA.
Bieber is still recovering from surgery, so Bibee will be the ace of the Guardians' stuff heading into the 2025 MLB season.
All-Star slugger David Fry is definitely excited about what Bibee has in store for everyone this year, and he dropped a massive declaration on the right-hander recently.
“I really don’t think there’s a ceiling,” Fry said, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. “I think he’s a Cy Young winner at some point. He’s that good. He wants to be better. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve been good, but I can do this better, this better.’ I think he’s going to be one of the best, if not the best, for a while.”
Based on how well Bibee has pitched over his first couple of seasons in the big leagues, a Cy Young award may very well be in his future.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate baseball at California State Fullerton, was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.
After dominating on the minor-league circuit in 2022 and the early stages of the following year, Bibee was promoted to the majors in 2023 and has been dealing ever since.
We'll see if that continues this season.
