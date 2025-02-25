Former MLB Pitcher Gives Guardians Bullpen Massive Praise
There's no question that the Cleveland Guardians had the best bullpen in baseball during the 2024 season.
Not only is the same core returning for the 2025 season, but this position group arguably has more depth than it did a year ago.
When former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac was discussing the top relievers in baseball, he placed Cleveland's closer Emmanuel Clase at the top of his list.
"I'm giving him a pass on that series with the Yankees. From the beginning of [2024] until that series with the Yankees, he was virtually untouchable. He's the closest thing we've seen to Mariano Rivera," said Plesac about Clase.
However, Clase isn't the only Guardians pitcher Plesac considers a top-three reliever in baseball. He also ranked sophomore pitcher Cade Smith as his third-best reliever in MLB.
As for Smith, the former big league pitcher said, "I am a big fan of this guy. He doesn't get a lot of credit because he pitches the fifth, sixth, seventh, and the eighth [inning]. But I'm telling you, this guy is a throwback to guys that used to three multiple innings, swing, and miss; he has it." about Smith.
Plesac went on to credit the rest of Cleveland's relievers for their performance last year. The Guardians relied on them heavily, and they routinely got the job done.
"What I'm hoping is that Stephen Vogt doesn't have to go to that bullpen in April and May because that bullpen was the backbone of that Guardians team in 2024. But even they were on fumes as that series went on against the Yankees. Tremendous bullpen."
Quality and reliable bullpen pitchers are some of the most sought-after players by contenders during a season.
It's rare that a team will have one of the top-10 relievers in baseball, and the Guardians, from Plesac's perspective, have two of the top three arms in the sport.
