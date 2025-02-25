Analyst Identifies Potential Breakout Pitcher for Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are well known for being one of the best front offices in baseball when it comes to developing pitching.
We especially saw that with the Guardians' relievers last season, as Cleveland boasted one of the best bullpens in MLB history in 2024.
Well, the Guardians are once again expected to have a dynamic set of relief pitchers this coming season, but this time, a new name may be entering the discussion: Magnus Ellerts.
Andres Chavez of Guardians Nation has identified Ellerts as a potential breakout candidate for Cleveland, noting how great his velocity looked in the team's spring training matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
Chavez added that Ellerts throws a variety of pitches that could potentially make him a devastating reliever on the big-league level.
"He also has other weapons in his arsenal: excellent extension that makes his stuff more effective, a beautiful mid-90s cutter, and a solid slider," Chavez wrote.
Ellerts was selected by the Guardians in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB Draft and has been rather impressive in Cleveland's minor-league system.
Last year, the 23-year-old pitched to the tune of a 2.91 ERA while allowing 37 hits and racking up 83 strikeouts over 55.2 innings of work.
The 6-foot-5 hurler owns a 3.26 ERA across his minor-league tenure while also laying claim to an average of 14 strikeouts per nine innings. His walk rate (4.3 career BB/9) is a bit high, but otherwise, his stuff is exactly what you want to see out of a relief pitcher.
We'll see if Ellerts gets a shot with the Guardians in 2025, but if not, we will probably certainly see him no later than 2026.
