Cleveland Guardians Make Roster Decision With Triston McKenzie
Triston McKenzie once looked like the future ace of the Cleveland Guardians' rotation. However, an injury-riddled 2023, a disappointing 2024, and a tough start to the 2025 season forced the organization to designate him for assignment.
McKenzie went unclaimed, and the Guardians were able to keep him in their organization.
However, it was clear that a lot of work had to be done before the 28-year-old pitched in another meaningful game. So, on May 14, Cleveland assigned McKenzie to their Arizona Complex to hopefully help him get back on track.
Now, nearly two-and-a-half months later, McKenzie is back playing affiliate ball as the Guardians transferred him to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday afternoon.
Stephen Osterer, Cleveland’s director of pitching development, recently talked about McKenzie’s progress in Arizona, and is optimistic about
“It's been a long road for Tristan. He's worked really hard. You know, he came in with a great attitude in Arizona and just wanted to work. So, as you can imagine, going through that process it's challenging physically; it's going to be challenging, obviously, mentally, to get back to where he was. So you put a lot of work into, you know, executing his stuff, getting his stuff back, getting the routine to support the consistency that he has, and then also working on the mindset and how he can actually show up and do the things that we know he's capable of doing,” said Osterer.
“Over the last few weeks, specifically has been really good; throwing a ton of strikes in his outings. Obviously, there’s bumps in the road, there's ups and downs in that process. It's really challenging. And I think, in a lot of ways, it did challenge Tristan, but he's come out in a pretty good spot right now, so we're excited to see what he can do for the next few weeks.”
The pitching coach noted that McKenzie’s primary role will be pitching out of the bullpen, even though the right-hander has primarily been a starting pitcher throughout his career. The plan is for sticks to appear on Sunday in a clean inning and, as Osterer said, “let him rip his stuff.”
Hopefully, McKenzie proves he’s a new pitcher during his time at Triple-A, but who knows if McKenzie will ever make it back to the big-league level. But he’s certainly taking a big step in making a triumphant return.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Provide Injury Updates On Chase DeLauter, Juan Brito, Khal Stephen
MORE: Guardians Shake Up Pitching Staff With New Roster Moves
MORE: This Guardians Prospect Has Taken Off Following Recent Promotion
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Make Heartwarming Gesture To Tom Hamilton
MORE: The Guardians Have A New Closer, And He's Thriving In That Role