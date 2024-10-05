Guardians Veteran Has Seen This Critical Change In Tanner Bibee
Tanner Bibee had a serious case to be AL Rookie of the Year at the end of 2023. Then, after just two starts from Shane Bieber in 2024, the sophomore pitcher was propelled to being the Cleveland Guardians' ace.
Austin Hedges reflected on what he's seen from Bibee during the season, and Cleveland's catcher pointed out one critical change he's seen from the sophomore pitcher.
"Coming into the year, he wanted to prove a lot to the world, you know, that it wasn't just a good rookie year. Obviously, his rookie year was outstanding, and then what he did this year, I thought he grew up so quickly."
Hedges explained that the growing up he's referring to isn't about developing a new pitch or learning new ways to make batters swing and miss more. It all comes down to mindset and demeanor when he's on the mound.
"A lot of guys like him that are really fiery and competitive tend to get emotional on the mound when things don't go their way, and I think early in the year he showed some tendencies to do that," said Hedges. "My goodness, he made an adjustment maybe 15 starts ago or so, and the calm, cool, and collected guy is out there every pitch no matter what bad situation happens. The way he responds to adversity, he looks like a 10-year vet out there."
There's nothing wrong with showing emotion on the mound. In fact, it's one of the things that make certain pitchers so much fun to watch. But as Hedges says, you can't let that emotion affect your game plan or next pitch.
Bibee even admitted on Friday that a lot of adrenaline will be pumping throughout his body through the first few innings of Game 1. However, Hedges' comments here should make it feel good that Bibee will stay cool and calm throughout the start.