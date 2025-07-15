Cleveland Baseball Insider

Cleveland Guardians Warned About Making Potential Trade

The Cleveland Guardians have been cautioned about making one specific move at the MLB trade deadline.

Matthew Schmidt

Apr 15, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (42) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (42) prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians may decide to move some pieces before the MLB trade deadline, as they are just 46-49 at the All-Star break and have gone 17-27 since their 29-22 start.

While the Guardians probably won't be making any blockbuster moves, they do have some players that resemble very obvious trade candidates, and one of them is first baseman Carlos Santana.

Cleveland signed Santana to a one-year contract in free agency, bringing him back for a third stint with the club. So with the Guardians falling out of contention, the aging veteran seems like a prime trade asset for other contenders to acquire.

However, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com is not so sure what Cleveland can actually receive in return for the former All-Star.

“There’s very much interest in Carlos Santana. But you know, I don’t think you’re going to get a whole lot back,” Hoynes said. “What are you going to get back for Carlos Santana? He’s 39. He’s still a very good first baseman. He can give you some pop off the bench, clubhouse guy, but you’re not going to shake the money tree on that one or the talent tree.”

Santana is slashing .232/.328/.360 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI over 360 plate appearances this season. The walk rate is still nice, as usual, but overall, Santana isn't a major offensive threat.

Most contending ballclubs probably won't want Santana in their starting lineup, which will obviously limit what teams are willing to part with in exchange for him.

Still, it would be better for the Guardians to get something rather than nothing for the Dominican native, who is probably a one-and-done in Cleveland after this season.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

