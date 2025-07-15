REPORT: Guardians Receiving Trade Calls on Surprising Player
The Cleveland Guardians are in a weird spot heading into the MLB trade deadline. They aren't exactly out of playoff contention, but at 46-49, it's also clear they aren't a major threat in the American League.
So, will the Guardians sell? Will they actually try to buy for a postseason push? Or will they not really do much of anything?
Well, chances are, Cleveland will do something, and Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com has reported that the Guardians are already getting trade calls on one player in particular: Daniel Schneemann.
“A couple teams have kicked the tires on Schneemann,” Hoynes said. “Kind of a valuable, multi-position guy. Got a little pop. He’s been a solid contributor this year.”
Schneemann get off to a surprisingly strong start for the Guardians in 2025, although he has definitely come back down to earth a bit. He owns a .215/.294/.388 slash line with nine home runs and 25 RBI over 239 plate appearances, and he has played six different positions for Cleveland this year.
Considering how valuable superutility men are in today's game, you can certainly understand why Schneemann is drawing trade interest, and he is under team control through 2030.
The question is, how much will the Guardians actually get in return for the San Diego native?
Schneemann is already 28 years old, so it's not like he's a prospect. He broke into the big leagues last year and managed a .671 OPS across 221 trips to the dish. He isn't exactly a major offensive threat. However, the fact that he is capable of being a plus-defender at various positions is definitely intriguing.
We'll see if Cleveland decides to move Schneemann in the coming weeks.
