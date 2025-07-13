Cleveland Guardians Reveal Concerning Injury Update on Elite Prospect
Chase DeLauter has the potential to be a special player and a star for the Cleveland Guardians.
However, DeLauter's most significant concern has always been his health, and the team announced that he has been working through a new injury.
The organization revealed on Sunday that DeLauter was out of the Clipper Columbus' (Triple-A) lineup due to right wrist soreness and is considered day-to-day. He was also sidelined on Saturday and in the game on Thursday.
DeLauter has been dealing with the soreness but has been playing through it for the last few weeks. The plan is for him to be evaluated during the All-Star Break to determine the best course of action forward for the injury.
Even though DeLauter has been dealing with this injury for some time, his statistics don't suggest someone playing through pain.
The 23-year-old has played in 34 games at Triple-A this season and has a .278/.383/.476 slash line with an OPS of .859. These numbers include eight doubles, one triple, and five home runs.
There were many calls for the Guardians to call up DeLauter over the last few weeks, with Cleveland's offense generally struggling, especially from the outfield position group.
However, it makes sense that the team wouldn't want to bring him up to the big league level while he's working through an injury.
Hopefully, the extra days off, combined with this week's break, will give DeLauter the time he needs to get healthy and join the big-league roster sometime shortly after the All-Star Break.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Insider Reveals Best Trade Fit for Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan
MORE: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Linked to National League Contender
MORE: Guardians Urged To Have Interesting Attitude During MLB Draft
MORE: Guardians Linked to Potential Trade Deadline Move With Reds
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Slapped With Depressing Steven Kwan Guarantee