Cleveland Guardians Make Major Decision With Starting Rotation
Outside of second base, the biggest question for the Cleveland Guardians coming into the 2025 regular season is who would fill out the back end of the starting rotation.
That decision has been made, and Stephen Vogt said on Sunday that the fifth spot in the rotation is going to LHP Logan Allen. This decision means that RHP Triston McKenzie will start the season in the bullpen.
The decision not to have McKenzie start the year in the rotation wasn't exactly a surprising one. His struggles during the 2024 season are well documented, and the right-hander didn't do much to show improvement during spring training.
McKenzie has a 7.50 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP in five Cactus League appearances this spring.
Leaving McKenzie out of the rotation was one decision, but figuring out who would be in the back end of the rotation was another difficult task to sort through, given how many options the Guardians have.
Ultimately, Allen got the nod as the last starter in Cleveland's rotation after a phenomenal spring training. In six games, Allen posted a 1.89 ERA and 1.05 WHIP during his Cactus League appearances.
Allen still has a lot to prove, though. He's struggled in his Big League appearances over the last two seasons, especially with his command and the location of his pitches.
In 44 career MLB starts, Allen has a 4.65 ERA and a 1.48 WHIP.
But for now, the lefty has earned a spot in the rotation and another opportunity to show that he can be a quality major-league pitcher.
