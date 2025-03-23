Logan Allen 'Earned' Spot In Cleveland Guardians Starting Rotation
The Cleveland Guardians' rotation had question marks heading into spring training. With Opening Day less than a week away, one of those unknowns has been answered.
Stephen Vogt said on Sunday that LHP Logan Allen will be their fifth starter to begin the season, pushing Triston McKenzie into a bullpen role.
While Allen has had his struggles in the past, Vogt made it clear this is an opportunity the left-hander has earned, and he looks like a different pitcher than the past version of himself.
"He had a great camp. He came in, and like I told him, a completely different pitcher than the one that I saw last year. That's a credit to him and the work he put in this winter, and this spring," said Vogt.
"He came in and competed his backside off, and then earned a spot. Couldn't be more thrilled for Logan. He did such a tremendous job, so he'll be the fifth starter."
Allen has appeared in six Cactus League games this spring and has recorded a 1.89 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. He's also struck out 19 batters and only issued four walks in those 19.0 innings of work.
Take spring training stats for whatever it's worth, but Allen truly does look like a different pitcher who has a better command of his pitches and an improved feel for the strike zone.
At some point this season, Shane Bieber will be healthy and ready to pitch again. Doug Nikhazy may also force his way into a Maror League debut early in the season.
While this is an opportunity that Allen has earned, he'll have to keep pitching at a high level to prove it's a role he deserves to stay in.
