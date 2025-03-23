Grading The Cleveland Guardians, Tanner Bibee Contract Extension
The Cleveland Guardians are one of the most money-conscious teams in MLB.
When they do commit money long-term, it's for a player they're confident can be a key contributor right now and into the future.
The Guardians did just that on Saturday, announcing that they had signed SP Tanner Bibee to a five-year contract extension.
Let's take a closer look at the deal and grade it overall.
Tanner Bibee Extension With Guardians - Grade A
All in all, this is a great deal for both sides.
Here are the specifics and financials of how the extension looks (via The Athletic's Zack Meisel):
- 2025 - $3 million
- 2026 - $4 million
- 2027 - $7 million
- 2028 - $10 million
- 2029 - $21 million
- 2030 - $21 million club option or a $1 million buyout
Essentially, this extension covers Bibee's arbitration-eligible seasons from 2026-28 and adds two more years of team control onto his contract.
This extension deserves an A grade for several reasons.
Bibee has been a frontline starter ever since he made his debut in 2022. In his first two big league seasons, the 26-year-old has a 3.25 ERA, 1.144 WHIP, and a 117 ERA+ in 52 starts.
Bibee has only shown signs of getting better, so securing him to an extension as he enters his prime is a great move for the Guardians.
Covering the arbitration seasons shouldn't be overlooked, either.
There have been stories of players and organizations who strained their relationships due to arbitration cases. One of the most notable cases in recent seasons was the saga between the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes.
Now, neither the Guardians nor Bibee have to worry about that and can just focus on baseball.
What's lacking from bringing this grade up to an A+ is that it only adds to two more years of team control from his rookie contract.
This would've been a perfect extension if Cleveland could've figured out a way to tack on three of four more years onto the contract.
Admittedly, this is getting a little nit-picky.
Overall, the Guardians have their ace - who keeps getting better and better - locked up through the 2030 season, and Bibee forgoes his arbitration-eligible year, giving himself guaranteed money.
This extension is just one more reason to give Bibee a roaring ovation when he takes the mound for the first time at Progressive Field in 2025.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Guardians Star Tanner Bibee Reflects On New Contract Extension
MORE: Guardians Complete Trade With Rockies for Former Top Prospect
MORE: Guardians, Tanner Bibee Agree To Long-Term Contract Extension
MORE: Guardians Skipper Shares His Standout Player From Spring Training
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Closer Given Unsurprising Prediction